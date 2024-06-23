Here's When You Should Use Whole Spices Vs Ground

So often, spices are what make food interesting. There's a reason the expression is "variety is the spice of life." But you can't just throw spices randomly in a bowl because you have to take all sorts of factors into account. Over or under seasoning is a constant worry, while weighing your materials is an important tip when creating your own spice blend — and that's not even getting into how to use spices you might be less familiar with. Plus, there's one big question that always comes up with these blends: When should you use whole spices vs. ground ones?

The simple rule here is that whole spices are great for toasting or when you want a particular flavor to be the star of a dish. Ground spices, meanwhile, are better when you want a fully integrated mixture that forms the foundation of your dish's entire flavor. But it's a little more complicated than that, as you don't need to view it as an either/or proposition, and you can often work with both whole and ground spices in the same meal.