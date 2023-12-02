Give Your Tuna Salad A Burst Of Flavor With A Dash Of Curry Powder

Tuna salad for lunch? Yes, please. However, making the same-old traditional tuna salad recipe day after day can quickly become routine and even boring. Luckily there are plenty of ways to spice up a basic version with a touch of extra zing — simple ingredient swaps or additions work like a charm from using avocado or hummus as a mayo alternative to adding a splash of something like pickle juice or olive brine for salt and tartness.

Spices can also work wonders for adding flavor to this style of dish, but one that truly clicks with the flavor of tuna and mayo is curry powder. Much like with curried chicken salad, tuna salad carries the rich and warm flavors of curry well, and the creamy mayo mixes nicely with the spices to form a sweet, savory, and smooth dressing with a vibrant yellow appearance. Just a teaspoon is enough to add a healthy punch of curry seasoning to your meal.