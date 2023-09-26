Pickled Mustard Seeds Are The Secret Ingredient For Flavor-Packed Vinaigrettes

Whether it is because of the nickname mustard caviar or just offering a punch of flavor, pickled mustard seeds are many chefs' secret ingredient. To avoid a one-note vinaigrette, these little flavor gems burst with vibrant flavor.

A basic vinaigrette combines acid and an emulsifier, often vinegar and oil. Seasonings, whether onions, herbs, or spices, add additional flavors, but with pickled mustard seeds, the additional ingredient ensures that the highs and lows shine in every bite.

Since the mustard seeds burst with the pickling liquid, the flavor is zesty, tangy, and a touch spicy. More importantly, within the vinaigrette, the little spheres add texture. It breaks up the liquid without becoming intrusive and creates almost like a little flavor treasure that can attach to a piece of tomato. Unlike a large piece of pickled onion, it can go slightly unnoticed until the flavor hits the tongue. After trying this ingredient hack in a recipe, many people will keep a jar in the refrigerator and look for opportunities to use the pickled mustard seeds.