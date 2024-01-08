Turmeric Is The Secret Ingredient For Hearty Chicken And Dumplings

It might be hard to imagine improving on the comfort of chicken and dumplings. After all, the classic soup has just the right combination of brilliant veggies, delicious protein, warming broth, and hearty carbs. But, believe it or not, there is actually a secret ingredient that will elevate the usual chicken and dumplings to stellar new heights: turmeric.

Turmeric boasts a bright color that gives many foods the yellow hue they've come to be associated with — from pickles to mustard to chicken-flavored ramen noodle packets. In fact, turmeric is a common coloring agent in most chicken-flavored foods, including soups and even bouillon. So it's no wonder we expect chicken broth to have a yellowish coloring even though it's rather pale when you omit the spice.

Turmeric will give chicken and dumplings a wallop of aesthetically pleasing "chicken" color and add an earthy flavor that will have you wondering why you didn't reach for it sooner.