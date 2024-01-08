Turmeric Is The Secret Ingredient For Hearty Chicken And Dumplings
It might be hard to imagine improving on the comfort of chicken and dumplings. After all, the classic soup has just the right combination of brilliant veggies, delicious protein, warming broth, and hearty carbs. But, believe it or not, there is actually a secret ingredient that will elevate the usual chicken and dumplings to stellar new heights: turmeric.
Turmeric boasts a bright color that gives many foods the yellow hue they've come to be associated with — from pickles to mustard to chicken-flavored ramen noodle packets. In fact, turmeric is a common coloring agent in most chicken-flavored foods, including soups and even bouillon. So it's no wonder we expect chicken broth to have a yellowish coloring even though it's rather pale when you omit the spice.
Turmeric will give chicken and dumplings a wallop of aesthetically pleasing "chicken" color and add an earthy flavor that will have you wondering why you didn't reach for it sooner.
What kind of turmeric should you use in chicken and dumplings?
You may be wondering whether it's important to freshly grate or grind turmeric for chicken and dumplings or if the powdered stuff is okay to use. Fresh, raw turmeric will have a stronger flavor and brighter orange color (as opposed to the yellower color of the powder form), and some may claim that the body absorbs fresh turmeric's benefits better . But ultimately, it's up to you. It's usually easier to toss powdered turmeric in the pot, so if that means you'll be more likely to use the spice, then why not? You might prefer to add such a small amount to your chicken and dumplings recipe that it won't be worth it to you to grind up the fresh stuff anyway.
So how much should you use? A quarter of a teaspoon of turmeric powder for a small batch of chicken and dumplings to two teaspoons for a large batch should do. You can always add more if you want a brighter pop of color or a bigger burst of flavor. Of course, if you're using freshly ground turmeric you'll want to use less since the fresh stuff is more potent. Go for about a third of the amount of pre-ground turmeric the recipe calls for in that case.
Use turmeric for its pro-health and anti-inflammatory properties
While any kind of soup or stew can help warm up chilly nights, chicken soups are winter staples and have long been associated with good health. Although the evidence is lacking, plenty of people have relied on chicken soup for centuries as a cure for the common cold. Even if chicken soup can't technically cure you, it is chock-full of vitamins and minerals that your body needs. And those piping-hot liquids can help you feel better in the meantime.
There's also some evidence that the bone broth many cooks use to make chicken soup has anti-inflammatory properties, which could help with recovery from illnesses as well as improve your well-being all around. Turmeric is known to have anti-inflammatory properties too. According to Mount Sinai, studies have demonstrated it may even be able to counteract infections and specific cancers, but results are not conclusive. People have been relying on the spice for various health benefits for thousands of years, so it should come as no surprise if adding it to your chicken and dumplings gives you a big boost of healthy goodness in addition to making the dish extra delicious.