Why It Pays To Put Cinnamon On Red Meat

While cinnamon is often thought of as a spice specific to sweet drinks and baked goods, it's definitely time to break out of that mindset and start using the sultry spice in a variety of dishes. Specifically, cinnamon deserves a chance to show you just what it can do as a seasoning for red meat — beef and lamb in particular.

Since cinnamon generally accompanies sugar and other sweeteners in the U.S., it sometimes gets confused for a sweet spice. But on its own, it's actually not sweet like sugar — though it does conjure sweetness in the same way that nutmeg or allspice does. A better way to describe cinnamon would be earthy and even smokey. It has a strong, pungent aroma and, similar to pepper, its robustness makes it ideal for red meat.

In small amounts, cinnamon will tease your palate and no doubt leave you wondering what amazing spice is hiding in your steak rub. In larger amounts, it's easily identifiable but also surprising in an almost but not quite red-hot sort of way. Adding it to baked goods with sugar tones down this element, but on the other hand, it will be enhanced when used liberally in a meat dish that a variety of other spices like cumin and ginger. Needless to say, you'll never have to worry about bland lamb kebabs, grilled steak strips, or anything else when there's cinnamon in the mix.