Cumin Is The Simplest Ingredient For Upgrading Jarred Salsa

Cumin has a long and ancient history in the culinary universe. While utilizing this spice in new dishes might be unfamiliar, demonstrations exist of the optimal ways to prepare it. Cumin is available to buy in whole or ground form. If a grinding device, like a pestle and mortar, is unavailable, then ground cumin may be your only option. However, it's generally recommended that purchasing whole cumin seeds is preferable.

Whole cumin seeds are usually toasted before being ground, releasing a much more intense and rich flavor than the pre-ground variety. Spices start to lose their flavor as soon as they are toasted and ground, so for this reason, if you are toasting a load of seeds, it's best to leave them whole and only grind what you need for the salsa.

While you are most likely acquainted with the brown cumin seed variety, black cumin seeds are also available, and these will have a smokier flavor. If you're up for experimenting and enjoying smoky notes inside your salsa, black cumin seeds would be a great place to start.

With cumin, elevating your jarred salsa to remarkable new heights is simple and delicious. It will indeed surpass what you might have initially believed your jarred salsa was capable of.