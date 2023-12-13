Cumin Is The Simplest Ingredient For Upgrading Jarred Salsa
Salsa, like the dance, embodies a celebration inside your mouth. From the tangy and robust salsa verde to the chunky, iconic red version, salsa ranges in spiciness, sweetness, textures, and colors. Crafting it at home may feel wholesome; however, opting for store-bought jarred salsa offers convenience, ensuring your meal remains as effortless as can be. While convenience is one thing, you don't want to compromise on taste, and sometimes, that's hard to avoid with a basic store-bought salsa. With a sprinkle of cumin, that doesn't have to be the case any longer.
The humble boat-shaped seed, with its yellow-brown appearance, is particularly famous in Indian and Middle Eastern cuisines. While it may appear seemingly small, its power should not be underestimated. Cumin can revive or install some mighty flavors your jarred salsa might lack. Injecting complexity in the form of zesty, earthy aromas, a pinch of cumin can entirely transform a simple salsa into a flavor-layered condiment of genius proportions. Incorporating this addition is almost as easy as buying the jarred salsa itself, so why not give it a go?
Why it works
You may be apprehensive about how the flavor of cumin could overpower the delicate taste of tomatoes, potentially transforming your salsa into a sauce reminiscent of curry. However, as long as you exercise caution, use your taste buds, and add only a little at a time, you can achieve an utterly mind-blowing salsa. Cumin's flavor profile comprises warm, woody, earthy, and nutty aromas, which pair well with salsas boasting bright tomato flavors, hints of beans, or smoky dried chiles.
Before you jump to the conclusion that adding cumin to your salsa would be introducing a completely new entity to the mix, be aware it likely already exists. If you're inclined to add chili powder to your salsa or it's included in the jarred variety, know that cumin is likely one of the main actors in this spice blend. It's already been active in salsa, and you didn't even realize it! Alongside this, it's not uncommon for chili con carne or fajitas to be seasoned with cumin – an excellent demonstration of how this spice can bind with similar flavor profiles and ingredients.
Release the spice
Cumin has a long and ancient history in the culinary universe. While utilizing this spice in new dishes might be unfamiliar, demonstrations exist of the optimal ways to prepare it. Cumin is available to buy in whole or ground form. If a grinding device, like a pestle and mortar, is unavailable, then ground cumin may be your only option. However, it's generally recommended that purchasing whole cumin seeds is preferable.
Whole cumin seeds are usually toasted before being ground, releasing a much more intense and rich flavor than the pre-ground variety. Spices start to lose their flavor as soon as they are toasted and ground, so for this reason, if you are toasting a load of seeds, it's best to leave them whole and only grind what you need for the salsa.
While you are most likely acquainted with the brown cumin seed variety, black cumin seeds are also available, and these will have a smokier flavor. If you're up for experimenting and enjoying smoky notes inside your salsa, black cumin seeds would be a great place to start.
With cumin, elevating your jarred salsa to remarkable new heights is simple and delicious. It will indeed surpass what you might have initially believed your jarred salsa was capable of.