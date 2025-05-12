14 Most Iconic Southern BBQ Sides

There are many wonderful things from the Southern United States (the Appalachian mountains, Florida oranges, OutKast) but barbecue is probably the region's greatest cultural export. It's an excuse to get outside on a nice day, cook some food over fire, and see friends and family. The smell of smoking meat fills the air, making mouths water long before the brisket gets its proper bark or the ribs start falling off the bone — better have some appetizers and side dishes available.

But that's the thing. Whether you're throwing a barbecue (where meat is slow-smoked for hours) or a cookout (where meat is grilled on a flame), you're going to be eating some tasty foods. While it's easy to get excited over the main course, the event needs more than meat. Can't have a complete plate without at least one starch and vegetable, right? Here are some of the most iconic Southern barbecue side dishes.