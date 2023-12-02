Why Chocolate-Covered Potato Chips Are A Big Deal In North Dakota

There's no shortage of classic regional American dishes. Some are well-known: The lobster roll, the Philly cheesesteak, and Buffalo wings have all attained huge popularity and notoriety across the country. Others are well-kept local secrets that seem primed to burst onto the national scene, such as the Maryland crab pretzel. But are you aware of the chocolate-covered potato chip from North Dakota?

When you think of delicious regional food, the Dakotas probably won't be the first place that comes to mind. Yet, that's exactly where one favorite comes from. Chocolate-covered potato chips may seem like a universal concept, but they were specifically created at one candy chain: Carol Widman's Candy Co., which was founded in Dubuque, Iowa, in 1885 but moved to North Dakota in 1949 and now has locations in Grand Forks and Fargo. In the decades since their creation, chocolate-covered potato chips have become one of the most important cultural artifacts of the Peace Garden State.