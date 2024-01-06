The Ultimate Ranking Of Every Zapp's Chip Flavor

Ron Zappe (whose name rhymes with "happy") originally worked in the oil industry, but after four of his companies went bankrupt in a single day, he found a new path to success with peanut oil — by making kettle-style potato chips. Since 1985, Zapp's has been one of America's more unique snack makers. Based in Gramercy, Louisiana, the chippery has proudly covered its products in the Cajun spices and seasonings that best represent the flavors of the Bayou State. Zappe died in 2010, but his chip legacy lives on, and in even wider distribution today thanks to the brand being acquired by Utz a year later.

Various Zapp's potato chip flavors have come and gone over the years, but many remain deliciously eternal. Currently there are eight in the catalog, and I tried them all to see which were the true cream of the crunchy crop. These rankings are based on taste, uniqueness, and overall lovability. Without further ado, laissez les bon temps rouler! (Let the good times roll!)

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.