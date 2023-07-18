Baltimore Is The Foodie Paradise That No One Is Talking About

When most folks think of Baltimore, they think of things like HBO's "The Wire," one of its bird-themed sports teams, or the city's outstanding aquarium. If food comes to mind at all, it's likely thanks to the many ways that Baltimore locals have interpreted crab — and to be fair, there are a lot of them. While crab cakes, crab soup, crab fluffs, and crab dips are common features on menus throughout the region, there's a lot more to the food of this city than the bounty of the Chesapeake Bay. At the time of this writing, Baltimore is a city that has a wide range of high-quality dining options that could stand up to any of the nation's best food cities.

It's hard to say why Baltimore has never seemed to receive its more than worthy reputation as a foodie city beyond some classic seafood fare. Maybe it's because most public national stories identify it with crime and corrupt systems of governance and policing. Maybe it's because its most significant contributions come from the local bounty of ingredients. It might even just be the fact that it stands in the shadow of the other mid-Atlantic giants. But in reality, modern Baltimore is a food destination that should be on any foodie's list of future visits, even if it rarely garners national acclaim.