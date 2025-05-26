11 Old School Cocktails From The '50s You Should Be Ordering

Cocktails have been mixed, shaken, and stirred to varying degrees for a long time, but they didn't become really popular until the 20th century. In the United States, this started in the 1920s for a sneaky, practical purpose at the height of Prohibition: mixing in juices, sweetener, or soda water took the edge off bootleg gin. The 1950s was comparatively a time of widespread economic prosperity in the US, which was also when the cocktail party became a trendy new way to host, socialize, and enjoy a greater variety of mixed drinks. Popularized through these social occasions, many cocktails — some new, some classic, some revived — became the preferred flavor profiles of the decade.

But a fair few of these '50s favorites got their start in watering holes all over the world. The majority of these favored combinations skewed towards cream-based or tropical, and many cocktails from the time emphasized rum or gin as a base. Some of these creations remain classics that you can still order almost anywhere, such as the Mai Tai or the piña colada. But there are many lesser known elixirs from the same era too, with names as decadent and whimsical as their lists of ingredients. From the velvety pink squirrel to the refreshing Singapore sling, here are 11 old school cocktails from the 1950s that you should definitely be ordering.