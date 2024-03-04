Add A Pop Of Pink To Your Cocktail With Crème De Noyaux Liqueur

Part of the fun of spending a night out drinking is in trying new and unconventional cocktails served at hip bars and restaurants. You don't have to go out to indulge, though. If you feel inspired to create your own fancy drinks and wish to use a liqueur that houses one-of-a-kind flavor and a lovely rose hue, your search stops at crème de noyaux liqueur. Neutral alcohol is flavored with stone pits from fruits like cherries and apricots and sweetened with sugar, resulting in this unique, almond-flavored spirit.

While simple cosmopolitans get their signature color from cranberry juice and red sangria is made with red wine, crème de noyaux liqueur has a pinkish hue thanks to cochineal dye. Before you crack open this amaretto-esque French liqueur, you may be curious to know which cocktails work best with its specific flavor profile. The iconic Pink Squirrel is made with it, plus heavy cream and crème de cacao. The addition of crème de noyaux gives the vintage beverage its classic cotton candy pink color. Though this is likely the most well-known drink featuring the liqueur, you can use crème de noyaux to make many more cocktails that are both unique and brightly colored.