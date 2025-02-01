What's The Difference Between An Espresso Martini And A White Russian?

An espresso martini is an elegant pick-me-up that gives the drinker a caffeine boost while keeping the party going. On the other hand, the creamy, coffee-tinged white Russian is a delicious drink that is easy to sip on. Placed side by side, one would never guess that they're both made using the same vodka-coffee liquor base. However, the espresso martini gets an extra shot of espresso (or cold brew coffee), while the white Russian is topped with cream.

The two cocktails originated under very different circumstances. The espresso martini is most likely an outcome of the frenetic clubbing scene of 1980s London. The white Russian, interestingly, stems from a more formal setting and was concocted by a Belgian bartender in the late 1940s to mark the visit of a U.S. Ambassador.

The white Russian was popularized by the central character in the cult movie "The Big Lebowski." "The Dude" is seen making and imbibing a white Russian numerous times in the film, epitomizing the cocktail's easily sippable nature. The espresso martini is in the midst of a revival as more and more bartenders are starting to use high-quality coffee to make it instead of churning out sweet, coffee-flavored vodka in martini glasses.