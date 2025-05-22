11 Old-School Snacks People Loved To Eat In The 1970s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You can tell a lot about an era by the types of snacks people liked to eat during it. When it comes to the 1970s, some of the biggest snacks around point to a time when people were keen to experiment, try new flavors, and be challenged by the food they ate. Just like some of the old-school desserts people enjoyed in the 1970s, the snacks of that decade were marked by their combination of crowd-pleasing flavors, innovative textures, and slightly wacky concepts. Although some options like Marathon and Reggie Bars were fairly straightforward, others — like Space Food Sticks, Space Dust Sizzling Candy, and Kraft Squeez-A-Snak — stood out for their unique execution, even if they didn't quite stand the test of time.

The 1970s also saw a notable rise in processed snacks, with many of the era's main treats offering grazeable versions of more traditional foods. During this decade, we saw pizza flavors squeezed into crunchy crisps, bacon slices turned into puffy crackers, and pudding packed into cans that had kids risking their fingers just to open them. It was a pretty wild time for the snack world, and we're taking a trip back to the past to see what people were munching on.