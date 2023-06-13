The Old School Pizza-Flavored Snack That Was Discontinued Far Too Soon

They sure are coming up with some crazy snack flavors these days, aren't they? Even if we narrowed the conversation to just potato chip flavors, we'd still be talking about wild concoctions like Lay's chicken-and-waffle and hot-and-sour-soup chips, both of which insinuate that they managed to cram an entire meal's worth of ingredients into a single crispy morsel.

It sounds like mad science birthed from the brain of a salt-obsessed Willy Wonka, and it may even make some of you wonder why we couldn't stick with simpler flavors like we did in the good old days. Except, it turns out that snack companies making products that taste like a whole dang meal isn't a new trend by any means.

Let's turn back the clock to the year 1968. It's a tumultuous time in history, much like the present day, and amidst a chaotic cultural landscape there arose a food phenomenon with a distinctly futuristic sensibility: Pizza Spins. A brainchild of General Mills, the snack's slogan boldly claimed that they contained "All the true delicious pizza flavor in a munchy, crunchy, mouth-sized snack!"

A bit wordy, if we're being honest, but what a statement. Could it really be true? The answer, apparently, was yes, as Pizza Spins developed an ardent fandom. The weird thing is, they vanished from shelves in under 10 years, and it seems that nobody knows quite why.