Why Marathon Bars Were Discontinued After An 8-Year Run

We all have a favorite candy from our childhood that may or may not be available anymore. Besides Tiny Size chiclets and Jujubes, for chocolate lovers, Mars Marathon bars may be the most popular candy that debuted the year you were born. The Mars company is known for debuting countless favorites over the years, such as Twix, Snickers, and the wide range of variety of colorful M&M's candies. Despite the current assortment available at your nearest supermarket, for those born in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Mars Marathon bars might have been a longtime favorite, never to be seen again past the early 1980s.

While this candy bar was longer than most in physical length, Marathon bars didn't last long in the retail marketplace. Composed of only chocolate and caramel, Mars Marathon bars debuted in 1973 and were pulled from store shelves in 1981. Certain nostalgic foodies continue to reminisce over the stylized red, orange, and yellow packaging but aren't able to score any more of these elusive candy bars.

Before we reveal the next best thing to a Mars Marathon bar, let's take a deeper look into what gave this candy its signature name and why the Mars company eventually pulled the plug on this one-of-a-kind chocolate bar.