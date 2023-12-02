Pillsbury Played A Key Role In The Creation Of Space Food

Pillsbury: You probably know it well from its biscuits and crescent rolls, as well as its commercials featuring a small dough man giggling when he's poked in the belly (big mood). The brand has branched into things like tubed banana bread and waffle sticks in the past few decades, with varying results. For better or worse, it's been one of the iconic American food brands since its founding in Minneapolis in 1869, right there with Nabisco, Nestle, Kellogg's, Kraft, and Coca-Cola.

But it has had more of an impact on American society than you might realize. In particular, Pillsbury's role in the development of space food — which became that funny dehydrated stuff occasionally sold to broader society as a novelty item — was far more extensive than most people know. As the creators of the original food cubes for astronauts, it's entirely possible we couldn't have won the space race without the efforts of one man in particular: Dr. Howard Bauman.