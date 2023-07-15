Why The '60s Classic Jell-O 1-2-3 Was Ultimately Discontinued
In the late 1960s, Kraft Foods had reason to be confident in the supremacy of its most famous dessert: Jell-O. Capitalizing on the brand's immense popularity, Kraft released a new product that it believed would be a surefire hit with consumers. Jell-O 1-2-3 debuted in 1969, adorned with the label "gelatin with two toppings." Available in several fruit flavors, including Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange, Cherry, and Lime, Jell-O 1-2-3 was a novel take on the classic Jell-O dessert.
But despite its initial promise, Jell-O 1-2-3's story didn't end in sweet success. Gradually, Kraft began to realize that it had overestimated Jell-O's staying power with consumers. Unfortunately, sales began to dwindle in the mid-1980s (following declining sales for Jell-O products across the board), leading to the gradual discontinuation of the Jell-O product. As the company's realization grew that they had overestimated the allure of Jell-O, they decided to phase out the product entirely to focus on other, more profitable ventures.
Despite its fall from grace, the unique dessert has held a special place in many Americans' hearts and memories. Today, nostalgic foodies and curious newbies alike can recreate Jell-O 1-2-3 at home, thanks to a handful of recipes floating around the internet. But before we dive into those, let's explore what made Jell-O 1-2-3 such a marvel of 1960s snack innovation and why it ultimately fell out of favor.
What was Jell-O 1-2-3?
Jell-O 1-2-3 was a multi-colored creation that was a departure from the traditional gelatin snacks and desserts that had been popular up until that point (unlike some of the brand's other products, which included wild, discontinued flavors like celery and seasoned tomato). It was a three-layered dessert all within a single Jell-O package, marketed in one commercial as "dessert that actually forms three layers right before your eyes a creamy layer, a fluffy layer, [and] a layer of fruit gelatin."
However, despite its unique presentation and promise of easy preparation, making Jell-O 1-2-3 was anything but simple. Making it involved a rather elaborate ritual that took considerable time and effort and, contrary to the marketing campaign, did not just magically transform before your eyes.
After emptying the powder into a blender, you'd add boiling water and blend at a low speed for 30 seconds before switching over to the highest speed for 60 seconds. Next, you'd add a cup of ice-cold water and blend it again at the same frenetic pace for a minute more. Simply put, it was hardly a task for the faint-hearted, and you had to be exact with your measurements. Perhaps it is no surprise that the dessert eventually fell out of favor since most Americans prefer quick and effortless desserts.
How to make homemade Jell-O 1-2-3
Jell-O 1-2-3 may have been discontinued, but that doesn't mean you can't still indulge in its creamy goodness. Thanks to Kraft, a recipe to replicate the classic dessert is just a whisk away. All you need are some basic ingredients like Jell-O (any flavor will do), Cool Whip, water, and ice.
But don't worry, you won't need a science degree to make this dessert. However, you will need a blender to follow similar steps as the original recipe, which include blending the Jell-O and boiled water mixture with ice before adding Cool Whip, until it's thick and airy. You'll then pour the dessert into individual serving cups and chill for at least 20 minutes or until you're ready to serve 'em.
Try adding fresh fruit like raspberries or sliced bananas, crumbled graham crackers, or even chocolate chips to make the dessert your own. You can also experiment with different Jell-O flavors to create your own unique and delicious combinations. Whether you opt for timeless options like classic strawberry and raspberry or more daring flavors like cranberry and pineapple, you can get as creative as you like.
The bottom line is that while the Jell-O 1-2-3 dessert may have tanked in the '80s and been discontinued entirely in 1996, Kraft's recipe allows you to experience its classic taste and texture. Give it a try and relive the nostalgic indulgence — or opt for another retro treat and throw back some Jell-O shots instead.