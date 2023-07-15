Why The '60s Classic Jell-O 1-2-3 Was Ultimately Discontinued

In the late 1960s, Kraft Foods had reason to be confident in the supremacy of its most famous dessert: Jell-O. Capitalizing on the brand's immense popularity, Kraft released a new product that it believed would be a surefire hit with consumers. Jell-O 1-2-3 debuted in 1969, adorned with the label "gelatin with two toppings." Available in several fruit flavors, including Strawberry, Raspberry, Orange, Cherry, and Lime, Jell-O 1-2-3 was a novel take on the classic Jell-O dessert.

But despite its initial promise, Jell-O 1-2-3's story didn't end in sweet success. Gradually, Kraft began to realize that it had overestimated Jell-O's staying power with consumers. Unfortunately, sales began to dwindle in the mid-1980s (following declining sales for Jell-O products across the board), leading to the gradual discontinuation of the Jell-O product. As the company's realization grew that they had overestimated the allure of Jell-O, they decided to phase out the product entirely to focus on other, more profitable ventures.

Despite its fall from grace, the unique dessert has held a special place in many Americans' hearts and memories. Today, nostalgic foodies and curious newbies alike can recreate Jell-O 1-2-3 at home, thanks to a handful of recipes floating around the internet. But before we dive into those, let's explore what made Jell-O 1-2-3 such a marvel of 1960s snack innovation and why it ultimately fell out of favor.