12 Tasty Ways To Upgrade Your Espresso Martinis

There are a lot of variations on the espresso martini, but the classic recipe is simple: Vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup. This combination of caffeine and alcohol, served in a stemmed cocktail glass, provides drinkers with a unique and classy way to get a buzz on, in both senses of the word. No one knows exactly where and when it was created, but legend has it that it originated in a London bar in the 1980s at the behest of a famous supermodel who was too tired to continue partying. Whatever the true story, the cocktail has remained a favorite for decades, and espresso martinis have surged in popularity in recent years.

As mixology has evolved since the espresso martini's invention, new versions of the drink have popped up from bartenders around the world. As a bartender and a coffee fanatic myself, I'm always taking cracks at creating new twists on this drink that combines so many of my favorite things. I've found that taking any of the drink's four core elements and tweaking or upgrading it can elevate this drink to a new level without affecting its balance. Adding totally new ingredients can also be a fun way to breathe new life into this drink, from traditionally complementary coffee additions to wildly outlandish flavor components. Read on to find a dozen of my favorite ways to upgrade this beloved cocktail.