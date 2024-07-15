Aquafaba Is The Perfect Egg White Replacement For Vegan Cocktails

Nowadays, there are vegan replacements for absolutely everything — even cocktails. So if you're craving a gin fizz or pisco sour, there's no need to go without. You can have your cocktail and drink it too. You just need a vegan replacement for the egg whites, and our substitute of choice is aquafaba.

If you've never heard of aquafaba, it might sound expensive and hard to find. But to the contrary, it's a simple ingredient that's probably already in your pantry. You just need to crack open a can of beans, and voila — you've got aquafaba! This fancy-sounding food is just bean liquid. As beans soak in water, their nutrients leak into the fluid, creating a viscous liquid similar to egg whites. And although most people associate aquafaba with chickpea water, it can come from any bean.

Are you a vegan mixologist? Well, now, you've got a reason never to toss that leftover liquid from canned beans. Pour it into an airtight container, refrigerate, and save it for your next cocktail party. If you prefer to prep beans from scratch, set aside the remaining liquid. However, the aquafaba from canned beans tends to be thicker and works better as an egg white replacement. Once your aquafaba is ready, it's time to embrace that inner bartender. So, read on to learn how to use this vegan substitute.