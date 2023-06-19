Costco's In-House Agave Is The Affordable Sweetener You Need To Try

Next time you're loading up your Costco cart full of deals, be certain to toss in some organic blue agave. Sure, blue agave arguably makes tequila worth drinking, but the syrup version can also be used to sweeten your food quite deliciously. Stock up on this Costco gem for a crowd-pleasing option that satisfies vegan, gluten-free, and organic diets alike.

Buying directly from Costco online can get you two 36-ounce bottles of the sweet stuff for only $10.99, which comes out to $0.15 per ounce. If you enjoy life on the sweet side, that's a deal you can't pass up. For comparison, Costco's 3-pack of organic honey weighs in at a stout $0.25 per ounce.

And even though conventionally grown products are usually just as nutritious as organic, the organic label on these bottles might give you extra peace of mind. Plus, the back label assures you of a money-back guarantee, so you've got nothing to lose — except a flavorless drink or bland dessert.