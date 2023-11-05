You Should Be Giving Your Morning Cup Of Coffee A Spicy Kick

There are various ways to add a spicy kick to your coffee and various spices that you can use to achieve this result. The first example is the one already mentioned, by adding spicy honey, which not only acts as a sweetener but also adds that spicy flavor that will help you stay awake and feel more energized while also tasting a delicious coffee.

Or, if you prefer, you can also grind whole pieces of cayenne pepper along with your coffee beans, which will enhance the spiciness and boost the aroma. The amount of pepper flakes you choose to add depends on your taste, so it's important to start with a small portion and grow it from there. If you don't want to use whole pieces of cayenne pepper, it's also possible to add preground spices such as cayenne and black pepper to the coffee beans and grind it all together. It's important to note that since the peppers are very flavorful, it's possible that the flavor will stick to the grinder and can affect your next cup of coffee if you're using the same grinder for all of your experiments and trials.

It's also possible to infuse your coffee with preground spices — and you can be as creative as you want, adding nutmeg, cinnamon, chile peppers, or whatever you prefer — by using a French press. To do that, you'd just add the powdered spices alongside the ground coffee. Simple!