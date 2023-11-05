You Should Be Giving Your Morning Cup Of Coffee A Spicy Kick
If you're the type of person who's not really awake until you've had your coffee, it might be a good idea to give one fiery new trend a try and add spices to your everyday morning drink. On TikTok, the hashtag #spicycoffee has over 2 million views, and many coffee drinkers are posting their versions of a spicy cup of joe. In one video, which has over 40,000 views, the creator prepares their coffee as they usually do and then adds spicy honey to the bottom of their glass before adding the coffee. They then mix it well and, boom, spicy coffee.
If you're a fan of spicy foods and drinks, the spicy coffee recipe might just be the one for you. But the mixture of flavors, as surprising and delicious as it might be, isn't the only benefit of this drink. An article published by Salisbury University stated that your body releases endorphins (feel-good hormones that help you feel less stressed) and dopamine (a neurotransmitter that also acts as a hormone and gives you a sense of pleasure and motivation) when you consume spicy foods or drinks. So spicy coffee can also give you a major mood boost since both the spices and the coffee will be working together to keep you awake and motivated while you get ready to take on your day.
What types of spices should you add to your coffee?
There are various ways to add a spicy kick to your coffee and various spices that you can use to achieve this result. The first example is the one already mentioned, by adding spicy honey, which not only acts as a sweetener but also adds that spicy flavor that will help you stay awake and feel more energized while also tasting a delicious coffee.
Or, if you prefer, you can also grind whole pieces of cayenne pepper along with your coffee beans, which will enhance the spiciness and boost the aroma. The amount of pepper flakes you choose to add depends on your taste, so it's important to start with a small portion and grow it from there. If you don't want to use whole pieces of cayenne pepper, it's also possible to add preground spices such as cayenne and black pepper to the coffee beans and grind it all together. It's important to note that since the peppers are very flavorful, it's possible that the flavor will stick to the grinder and can affect your next cup of coffee if you're using the same grinder for all of your experiments and trials.
It's also possible to infuse your coffee with preground spices — and you can be as creative as you want, adding nutmeg, cinnamon, chile peppers, or whatever you prefer — by using a French press. To do that, you'd just add the powdered spices alongside the ground coffee. Simple!
What about adding hot sauce to your coffee?
Another way to make your coffee spicy is by adding hot sauce to it. Even though it might sound a little weird, the result is apparently delicious and a must-try if you like spicy drinks. To do this, you can just add hot sauce to the bottom of your cup, add your coffee, and mix it all together. The amount you put in will depend on your taste, so start with just a little and add as much as you like. It's also important to note that the type of hot sauce you choose will impact the flavor of your drink; it's best to eschew hot sauce that has vinegar as a base ingredient, like Tabasco sauce, because the tanginess interferes with the pepper and clashes with the coffee. A good type of hot sauce to use is sriracha.
To heighten the flavors of the hot sauce, you can add other ingredients in with your coffee beans to your grinder, creating an even more nuanced drink. To add some sweetness, try vanilla in extract or bean form. Just remember to use a light roast so that the taste of the hot sauce can shine through (darker roasts will be too bitter).