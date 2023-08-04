10 Things You Might Not Know About Italian Coffee Culture

Even if you've never explored the winding streets of Rome, strolled along Venice's canals, or dined on the best pizza in Naples, there's a lot you can learn about Italian coffee culture without ever visiting Italy. Italians take coffee very seriously, often having up to three — or more — cups of coffee every day.

From cappuccino to espresso, and caffè macchiato to caffè corretto, there's a lot you probably don't know about coffee culture in one of the most beautiful countries in Europe. For example, did you know that in Italy, cappuccino is a morning drink?

Learning more about Italy's culture surrounding coffee helps ensure you won't make any mistakes when it comes to the correct coffee etiquette, but it also helps develop a deeper appreciation of this popular drink. Whether you're planning a trip to this beautiful country or just want to know more about the etiquette and customs that surround everybody's favorite morning pick-me-up, here are ten things you never knew about Italian coffee culture.