How To Get The Perfect Egg Foam For A Classic Frothy Cocktail

The ideal egg white cocktail has a smooth, velvety layer of foam on the top, providing an amazing frothy texture to every sip. To achieve this, bartenders say that the secret is the dry shake technique, or shaking up your drink without ice to form most of the foam. Speaking to Liquor.com, Yann Bouvignies, the head bartender at Scarfes Bar in London, says dry shaking "... allows you to maximize the effect of emulsification by unraveling the [egg] proteins so they can trap the maximum amount of air in your drink." Shaking egg whites is similar to what happens when you whisk them for the meringue topping on a lemon pie: The proteins unravel and form around pockets of air and water, which creates a silky-smooth foam.

The ice is excluded from a dry shake because egg whites emulsify properly at warmer temperatures, so a cold "wet" shake (meaning a shake with ice) alone won't give you velvety-smooth foam. That's not to say that the wet shake isn't needed; it's just a separate step that usually comes after an initial dry shake.

You'll want to get the proper shaking process down, because cocktails that call for the step rely it on it for the right taste, texture, and appearance. Egg foam doesn't necessarily change the flavor of your cocktail, but in addition to adding a creamy texture, it can lessen some of the sourness or bitterness of your drink. It can also make your drink look very visually appealing.