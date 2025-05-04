10 Minute Maid Spiked Vodka Flavors, Ranked From Worst To Best

Sometimes you want a quick go-to alcoholic beverage after work, before bed, or when you're hanging out with your friends on a warm summer evening. A new category of drinks called alcoholic ready-to-drink (ARTD) has come forth to fill that need — and Minute Maid, a company we all know for their juice, is leading the way with several unique ARTD offerings that include a range of spiked lemonades, spiked flavored wine cocktails, and spiked vodka punches.

I had the opportunity to try all ten spiked Minute Maid offerings to see what the fuss was about. As a full disclosure, I'm not a big drinker, but when I do have a drink at home, I usually choose premade mixed drinks (like these) or wine. When I'm out for a drink, vodka is my go-to. More than a decade of enjoying these types of beverages gave me a nice background to make my judgments with, and I was excited to give these new offerings a shot. To create the ranking, I considered the taste, balance, and smell of each can. You can find a full explanation of my methodology at the end of this article. Here's how they stacked up to one another and similar offerings.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.

