10 Secrets Dairy Queen Isn't Telling You

Dairy Queen, the easily recognizable soft serve stop that offers cones with the signature — and trademarked — curl, has been around since 1940. Named because the original proprietor, J.F. McCullough, considered the cow to be "the queen of the dairy business," DQ soft serve can be found today at franchises in all but one U.S. state and across another 19 countries worldwide. Though the restaurant chain menus have been serving savory fast food since the 1950s, these items are secondary to the frozen treats. Dairy Queen remains most popular for the desserts on its menu, such as the classic vanilla soft serve, the beloved Dilly Bars, the renowned Blizzards, and even ice cream cakes.

Advertisement

In its many decades of operation, Dairy Queen has been around long enough to incite nostalgia from many consumers, but it has also survived quite a few causes for concern over the years, both from the standpoint of corporate advertising and in the complications that have arisen within individual franchises. The chain has been remarkably adept at quelling consumer distrust and disagreement when problems have arisen. In some cases, it's been able to simply keep things quiet, as it remains a popular fast-food go-to with a large and loyal fanbase that has been willing to forgive numerous indiscretions. From the inclusion of unexpected ingredients to an alarming number of health code violations, some of these secrets are closely guarded, some surprisingly unsavory, and some just plain hard to swallow. Here is a list of 10 of the biggest secrets DQ isn't telling you.

Advertisement