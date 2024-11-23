Here's What Makes Longhorn Steakhouse's Brussels Sprouts So Delicious

The first step to making Longhorn Steakhouse's crispy Brussels sprouts is to decide how to cook the sprouts. The easiest method is to toss them in olive oil, either with or without your dry seasonings, and roast them in the oven. Alternatively, for an even crispier finished product, you can fry them in oil for a few minutes instead.

Once they're crispy, then you can add the seasonings (if you haven't already) and toss them in the honey butter. The exact seasonings aren't known for certain, but copycat recipes typically use a combination of chili powder and red pepper flakes for the heat, plus smoked paprika for the smoky flavor. Again, you can toss these spices with the sprouts and some oil to roast them, or you can add the spices to your honey butter sauce after they're cooked.

There's one final secret ingredient to the honey butter sauce though, at least according to copycats: Maple syrup. It's one of many ways you can use maple syrup, adding another, slightly different kind of sweetness to the sauce. But this is your version of the smoky honey butter Brussels sprouts, so if you're not a maple fan, feel free to cut it. So long as you've got the honey, butter, and smoked paprika, you should be set.