Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over Red's Egg'wich Breakfast Sandwiches

You can't beat a breakfast sandwich when it comes to convenience, but a current Costco selection also has a lot to offer if you're equally concerned about wholesome ingredients. Red's Egg'wich turkey sausage breakfast sandwiches are getting noticed by Costco members as a gluten-free, keto-friendly alternative to your standard breakfast options. Unlike other sandwiches, which typically feature a bun or a biscuit, this product uses two eggs in place of the bread. The product has even been featured on a TikTok page dedicated to finding the best purchases from the warehouse retailer, albeit with mixed reviews according to commenters.

Per the poster, the egg-encompassed sandwiches are the perfect selection when seeking a protein-heavy breakfast item that can be prepared and eaten quickly. And many commenters mirror this sentiment, with one stating, "They are the best! Eat one every morning!" However, not everyone is equally impressed with the breakfast sandwich, despite the lack of artificial ingredients. In fact, opinions are pretty divided, at least according to social media commenters with a penchant for Costco products.