Costco Shoppers Are Divided Over Red's Egg'wich Breakfast Sandwiches
You can't beat a breakfast sandwich when it comes to convenience, but a current Costco selection also has a lot to offer if you're equally concerned about wholesome ingredients. Red's Egg'wich turkey sausage breakfast sandwiches are getting noticed by Costco members as a gluten-free, keto-friendly alternative to your standard breakfast options. Unlike other sandwiches, which typically feature a bun or a biscuit, this product uses two eggs in place of the bread. The product has even been featured on a TikTok page dedicated to finding the best purchases from the warehouse retailer, albeit with mixed reviews according to commenters.
Per the poster, the egg-encompassed sandwiches are the perfect selection when seeking a protein-heavy breakfast item that can be prepared and eaten quickly. And many commenters mirror this sentiment, with one stating, "They are the best! Eat one every morning!" However, not everyone is equally impressed with the breakfast sandwich, despite the lack of artificial ingredients. In fact, opinions are pretty divided, at least according to social media commenters with a penchant for Costco products.
What don't Costco members love about Red's?
Among the many positive comments on social media regarding Red's Egg'wich breakfast sandwiches, there are just as many pointing out a few downsides to this convenient meal option. In particular, people appear to be most unhappy with the flavor and the sodium content. As for the first point, various commenters describe the taste of the sandwiches as less than appealing, with criticisms ranging from "bland" to downright "nasty."
When it comes to the sodium content, one commenter summed it up by stating, "A bit salty," while another claimed that there's enough sodium in one sandwich to make up a person's total daily allowance. The first step to determine the veracity of this claim is to establish a daily sodium allowance for most people. According to dietary guidelines recommended by the CDC, adults are encouraged to consume less than 2,300 milligrams per day. So, how does Red's measure up when it comes to salt intake based on this figure?
The salt content could be a little more favorable
Per the Red's product website, the turkey sausage egg'wich is chockful of healthy ingredients. The product is a great source of protein with 17 grams, making up 34% of a person's daily allowance. Each sandwich has just 190 calories and 12 grams of fat and contains no genetically modified ingredients or antibiotics. The sandwiches also offer iron and vitamin D, two essential dietary nutrients.
As for the salt content of these sandwiches, they don't exactly make up a person's total daily allowance, which is definitely a good thing. However, a health-conscious individual would likely be put off by the high salt concentration. Red's breakfast sandwiches contain a whopping 590 milligrams of sodium, which makes up 26% of a person's daily intake. The cholesterol concentration is also a little alarming, with 265 milligrams of cholesterol making up 88% of a person's daily allowance. These factors aren't unforgivable, but they do detract a bit from Red's reputation as a "healthier" breakfast sandwich.