22 Fillings That Will Elevate Your Omelet
The origin of the omelet can be traced back centuries, with its roots entrenched in various corners of the culinary world. The word "omelet is derived from the French word "omelette," and the French are often credited with popularizing this dish. But the earliest recorded reference to the omelet dates back to the ancient Mediterranean region. Romans, Greeks, and Persians are believed to have prepared similar dishes, blending eggs with various ingredients. However, it was the French who refined and elevated the omelet to an art form.
In medieval France, omelets were considered a simple yet satisfying dish. The French culinary icon François Pierre de La Varenne included a recipe for "Omelette" in his seminal work, "Le Cuisinier François," published in 1651. Over the years, the omelet has transcended borders, adapting to local ingredients and flavors in different regions. From the Spanish tortilla to the Italian frittata, each culture has put its unique spin on the basic concept of cooking eggs with various fillings.
Today, the omelet stands as a global breakfast favorite, appreciated for its simplicity, versatility, and the endless possibilities it offers for culinary experimentation. That's why I'm here to help you take your egg creation to the next level with 22 fillings that will elevate your dish.
1. Cheese
Nothing elevates a dish quite like cheese. Adding cheese to an omelet imparts a rich creaminess, enhancing the overall flavor and providing a delightful gooey texture. And let's be real — there are so many great cheeses to choose from. Options like sharp cheddar bring a robust tang, Swiss adds a nutty complexity, and feta provides a salty and crumbly texture.
The melty goodness of mozzarella or the creamy decadence of goat cheese can offer different dimensions to your omelet. From soft cheeses like brie and Boursin to some Southern staples like pimento, you can truly create a masterpiece by adding your favorite or mixing cheese with your other beloved add-ins.
To incorporate cheese, start by selecting your preferred type and grating or crumbling it so it can melt evenly. When the omelet is partially set, sprinkle the cheese on one half before folding. Allow it to melt into the eggs during the final stages of cooking. The cheese not only adds flavor but also helps bind the ingredients together, creating a creamy and satisfying omelet that is both comforting and indulgent.
2. Sour cream
Sour cream is another quick and easy addition to elevate your omelet, contributing a rich and creamy texture along with a tangy flavor that enhances the overall taste experience. To include sour cream, whisk it into the beaten eggs before cooking for an even distribution of flavor.
Alternatively, dollop the sour cream onto one side of the partially set eggs just before folding, allowing it to meld seamlessly into the omelet during the final stages of cooking. You can also simply drizzle some on top for an added burst of flavor and texture — the cool sour cream juxtaposed with the warm eggs is a sensory experience.
Options for customization abound with sour cream, too. Consider pairing with fresh herbs like chives, dill, or cilantro for added freshness. You can also blend it with shredded cheese for a doubly creamy and flavorful dish. No matter what you choose, adding sour cream promises an omelet with a smooth texture with a tang of added flavor.
3. Herbs
Adding fresh or jarred herbs to your omelet is a super easy way to add some depth to your flavor profile. Options like parsley, chives, thyme, basil, cilantro, and dill are just a few to consider, as each herb offers a distinct character with varying taste and fragrance. Chives bring a mild onion-like taste, cilantro adds a citrusy note, and dill imparts a hint of anise. Combining herbs like parsley and chives provides a harmonious blend of freshness without having to do too much prep work.
This addition is super easy, too. Finely chop your choice of herbs and sprinkle them onto the partially set eggs, or mix the herbs into the beaten eggs for an even distribution of flavor. Experiment with herb combinations to suit your taste preferences, such as pairing dill with smoked salmon or chives with goat cheese. The possibilities are endless. Have fun and get creative.
4. Scallions
Introduce a mild onion flavor and a crisp texture to your omelet through scallions, elevating the overall taste of the dish and providing a delightful visual appeal. Scallions, with their green tops and white bulbs, bring a fresh and slightly sweet taste to the eggs. The greens offer a pop of color, while the white ends provide a subtle depth of flavor.
I suggest finely chopping both the green and white parts of the scallions and keeping them separated. Sauté the white ends briefly in butter or oil before adding the beaten eggs, allowing the scallions to release their flavor into the pan and, subsequently, the omelet during cooking. This method imparts a milder taste compared to adding raw scallions. Then, when you've completed your creation, sprinkle the greens on top for color and texture. You can also pair scallions with ingredients like mushrooms, cheese, or bell peppers for a well-rounded flavor profile.
5. Spinach, kale, or mixed greens
Most of us have salad stuff in the house, which means you always have an accessible addition for your omelet. Spinach, kale, or mixed greens introduce a vibrant burst of color, a wealth of nutrients, and a nuanced earthy flavor. These leafy greens add a delightful texture, too, offering a tender bite that complements the softness of the eggs. Rich in vitamins and minerals, spinach and kale, in particular, contribute high nutritional value to the dish.
To add greens to your omelet, finely chop or tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces and toss them onto the partially set eggs before folding. If you want to get fancy, you can also sauté the greens briefly in olive oil until they wilt, releasing their moisture and concentrating their flavors. This method ensures a balanced integration of the greens with the eggs, providing a harmonious combination. Don't be afraid to create pairings like spinach and feta or kale with sun-dried tomatoes for more flavor and diversity.
6. Peppers and onions
Adding peppers and onions is a surefire way to add flavor to your omelet, along with a satisfying crunch. Bell peppers, whether red, yellow, or green, bring a colorful and slightly sweet element, while onions contribute a rich, savory taste. The combination creates a delicious contrast.
Finely chop or julienne your produce and sauté in olive oil until softened and slightly caramelized. This cooking method enhances the natural sweetness of the vegetables and allows them to meld seamlessly with the eggs. You can add them to your omelet when the egg is partially set.
Consider using a mix of bell peppers for a visually appealing omelet or adding a touch of heat with diced jalapeños for an extra kick. Experiment with different color combinations and herb pairings, such as cilantro or parsley, to elevate the overall flavor profile of your omelet. And hey, don't be afraid to have a little fun by adding some Italian sausage for a makeshift sub.
7. Tomatoes
Whether you like cherry tomatoes, which offer a burst of sweetness, or Roma or beefsteak tomatoes, which provide a denser texture, mixing tomatoes into your egg creation can make your egg recipe bolder and more flavorful. Tomatoes do a splendid job of adding a burst of freshness, juiciness, and a subtly sweet acidity that complements the savory profile of eggs.
Dice or slice your favorite type into small pieces and add them to the partially set eggs just before folding. Don't be afraid to sauté the tomatoes briefly in olive oil until they release some of their juices first, intensifying their flavor and preventing excess moisture in the omelet.
I suggest trying out different tomato varieties and combinations, such as pairing cherry tomatoes with feta for a Mediterranean twist or adding sun-dried tomatoes for a concentrated burst of umami. Get healthy with some veggies, or take the easy route by combining your tomatoes with some herbs. The choice is yours.
8. Sausage or chorizo
Sausage and chorizo are both popular meat products, but they differ significantly in flavor profiles due to their distinct ingredients and regional variations. Traditional sausages often feature a well-balanced blend of ground meat, such as pork or beef, combined with various seasonings like garlic, salt, and pepper. The result is a savory and mildly seasoned meat option that can be adapted to different cuisines.
Chorizo, on the other hand, originates from the Iberian Peninsula, consisting mainly of Spain and Portugal. These traditions have a more robust and spicy flavor profile. It's typically made with ground pork or a combination of pork and beef, seasoned with smoked paprika, garlic, and chili peppers. The addition of these spices imparts a smoky, earthy, and slightly spicy taste to chorizo, distinguishing it from the milder, more neutral taste of regular sausage.
No matter which you choose, both can create a world of difference in your omelets. First, cook the meat separately, then drain any excess grease before adding it to the partially set eggs. Consider complementing the meat with ingredients like cheese, bell peppers, salsa, or onions for a well-balanced omelet.
9. Bacon
Plenty of meat eaters love a good serving of bacon in the morning. Since we're talking breakfast, you probably already have some in your refrigerator. That smoky, salty, and savory richness can instantly transform your omelet into a flavorful indulgence. The crisp texture of bacon also adds a delightful crunch, creating a satisfying contrast to the tender eggs.
You want to cook the bacon separately until it reaches your desired level of crispiness. Then, you can chop it into bits and sprinkle it onto the partially set eggs, but don't be afraid to layer whole strips inside the omelet for a more pronounced bacon presence.
Have fun trying different types of bacon for varied flavor profiles, such as applewood-smoked for a subtle sweetness or jalapeño-infused bacon for a spicy kick. Get wild with options like maple-glazed or peppered bacon, which can offer additional layers of flavor, enhancing the overall taste profile of the omelet. You won't be disappointed.
10. Ham or prosciutto
Whether you want to indulge in a classic like ham and cheese or you want to get classy with a combo of some prosciutto, Boursin, and arugula, adding one of these pork-based meats to your omelet promises satisfaction. Incorporating ham or prosciutto into an omelet elevates it by introducing a savory, salty, and often smoky flavor that complements the eggs beautifully.
Diced ham provides a heartier, milder taste, while the thin, delicate slices of prosciutto offer a more nuanced and salty profile. The richness of ham or the delicate umami of prosciutto adds depth and complexity to the omelet, creating a more satisfying and flavorful breakfast experience, but it's all about personal preference.
First, cook the meat separately if it's not pre-cooked, then add it to the partially set eggs. Chop up the ham into small pieces for even distribution, or layer prosciutto slices within the omelet, allowing its unique flavor to infuse throughout. Don't be afraid to get fancy with pairings like cheese, mushrooms, or herbs.
11. Steak
Do you have some leftovers from your steak dinner last night? Chopping up those leftovers and throwing them in your omelet is a killer way to start the day. Adding steak incorporates a luxurious and hearty element, contributing a savory, umami-rich taste, creating a more indulgent and substantial breakfast experience.
To include steak in your omelet, start by cooking a steak of your choice — such as sirloin or ribeye — according to your preferred doneness, or forgo the hassle and use your already-cooked leftovers. If you're cooking some up that morning, make sure you allow the steak to rest before slicing it thinly. When the omelet is partially set, place the slices of steak onto one half before folding.
This method allows the residual heat from the eggs to warm the steak slices without overcooking them. Consider marinating the steak beforehand or seasoning it with herbs like rosemary or thyme for added depth of flavor. No matter what type of steak you choose to add here, you're going to be glad you did.
12. Jalapeño
Want to spice up your morning? Chop up and sauté some jalapeños for your omelet. Jalapeños bring a subtle heat that awakens the taste buds, providing a delightful contrast to the mildness of the eggs. Start by deseeding and finely chopping them to control the level of heat. From here, sauté the jalapeño pieces in a bit of oil or butter before adding the beaten eggs, ensuring that their flavor disperses evenly. This cooking process allows the jalapeños to mellow slightly while still retaining their distinctive kick.
Depending on your taste preference, there are a lot of great ways to elevate your dish even more. Consider combining jalapeños with ingredients like cheese, tomatoes, or cilantro for a well-balanced flavor profile. The result is a zesty and invigorating omelet that caters to those who enjoy a spicy start to their day, making breakfast a bold and flavorful experience.
13. Seafood
Add a unique and savory profile to your omelet with your choice of seafood. This one might seem a little unusual, but the unique textures of seafood, whether from succulent shrimp, flaky crab, juicy lobster, or silky smoked salmon, create a delightful contrast with the eggs. And the flavor profiles are boundless as you pick your favorite proteins and start pairing. Its versatility allows for creative combinations with vegetables, herbs, and cheeses, providing a personalized touch — whatever your taste buds desire. Beyond taste, seafood contributes essential nutrients such as high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, enhancing the omelet's nutritional value.
This option might feel a little more daunting than some of the others, but the methodology is the same. Cook your seafood separately if needed, ensuring whichever protein you choose is fully cooked and seasoned to taste. Add the seafood to the partially set eggs just before folding, and you have a gourmet dish ready for a high-end brunch.
14. Caviar
Caviar isn't just for the rich and famous anymore. It can be a luxurious addition to an omelet, providing a burst of flavor and a touch of elegance. The unique texture of the tiny, pearl-like beads creates a delightful contrast against the tender eggs, offering a sensory experience that is both refined and indulgent.
Your choices for caviar are varied, with options such as sturgeon, salmon, or trout roe, bringing a unique briny and delicate taste that pairs well with the velvety texture of eggs. Sturgeon caviar offers a rich and buttery profile, while salmon or trout roe adds a pop of freshness and vibrant color.
You can incorporate these delectable pearls in your omelet by spooning a small amount onto one side of the partially cooked eggs just before folding or topping the omelet itself with caviar. Try adding a dollop of crème fraîche or a sprinkle of chives for added elegance.
15. Kimchi
Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented vegetable dish, typically made with cabbage and chili peppers, providing a unique and spicy kick that can easily elevate the overall taste profile of any omelet. The fermented nature of kimchi adds a depth of umami, enhancing the complexity of flavors. The crunchy texture contrasts with the softness of the eggs, creating a delightful sensory experience. Additionally, kimchi brings its health benefits, such as probiotics, which can contribute to gut health, according to Healthline. This combination of distinctive taste, texture, and health benefits makes kimchi a versatile and exciting ingredient that can transform a simple omelet into a flavorful and culturally inspired culinary delight.
To use kimchi in your omelet, chop it into bite-sized pieces and sauté briefly in oil before adding the beaten eggs. This cooking process enhances the flavors of the kimchi and allows it to meld seamlessly with the eggs. For more pizazz, combine kimchi with ingredients like tofu, scallions, or sesame seeds for a harmonious blend of flavors. You'll end up with a savory and slightly spicy omelet that brings a cultural twist to your breakfast plate.
16. Pesto
The combination of basil, garlic, pine nuts, parmesan cheese, and olive oil in pesto can add a rich and aromatic dimension to your morning eggs. And you don't have to make your own pesto; store-bought is always fine. Variations like sun-dried tomato pesto or arugula pesto offer unique twists, adding complexity to your omelet that you never knew you needed.
Spoon a dollop onto one side of the partially set eggs, allowing the pesto to meld during the final cooking stages. You can also mix the pesto into the beaten eggs before cooking for an even distribution of its vibrant flavors. You don't have to go wild. You can always add a scoop on top to bring a quick pop of flavor into your dish.
Try experimenting with different pesto varieties and combinations. For example, enjoy a classic basil pesto paired with tomatoes and mozzarella or a spinach and walnut pesto with feta.
17. Salsa
Store-bought or homemade, salsa is another easy addition to any omelet, infusing a burst of vibrant and zesty flavors into your morning egg mix. Typically made with tomatoes, onions, peppers, and herbs, this medley of fresh ingredients introduces a burst of color and texture, enhancing the overall visual appeal of the omelet.
Adding it to an omelet is actually quite easy: Toss your favorite salsa inside the fold of your eggs or simply on top, and feel free to add a Mexican flare with other add-ins like chorizo, avocado, cheese, or even crushed-up tortilla chips. Other options like pico de gallo or fruit salsas bring unique flavor profiles, allowing for diverse and customizable flavor experiences. From a classic tomato-based salsa with spicy jalapeños for heat to a tropical fruit salsa with mango and cilantro for a sweet and savory twist, your mouth will thank you for the explosion of flavors.
18. Hot sauce
Have some hot sauce at home? Drizzle a little, or a lot, of your favorite kind on top of your omelet, and you have a fiery kick that can bring those eggs from boring to best in seconds. With varying levels of heat and unique flavor profiles, hot sauce adds excitement to the palate and enhances the overall taste of the eggs. Options like sriracha bring a garlicky and tangy kick, while habanero-based sauces offer a bold and fruity heat.
Don't be afraid to experiment with different hot sauce varieties and combinations. A smoky chipotle hot sauce can add a depth of flavor, whereas a classic Louisiana-style sauce can add a vinegary kick. Adjust the quantity based on your spice tolerance, and if you like fire, add it right into the egg mixture before cooking, too. This invigorating omelet version will cater to those who enjoy a spicy start to their day, making breakfast a bit more adventurous.
19. Chili
Are you a chili person? If so, your life just got better. Incorporating chili into an omelet imparts a hearty and robust flavor, elevating the dish with a touch of warmth and complexity. Chili brings with it a savory blend of spices, beans, and often ground meat, creating a satisfying and flavorful addition to the eggs. Whether using a classic beef chili or a vegetarian version with black beans and corn, I promise your omelet will gain depth and richness.
To add chili to your omelet, spoon a portion onto one side of the partially set eggs and fold in. This way allows the flavors to meld seamlessly, creating a well-integrated omelet that captures the heartiness of chili. Experiment with variations like turkey chili for a leaner option or a spicy three-bean chili for extra texture. You can also simply scoop some right on top for a quick and easy flavor addition.
20. Mushrooms
Mushrooms like cremini, shiitake, or even wild versions offer different textures and intensities of flavor, allowing for a personalized touch to your omelet, but unlike some other options on this list, you'll have to do a little prep work. Start by sautéing your mushrooms of choice in a bit of butter or oil until they release their moisture and become golden brown, then toss them on one side of your eggs before folding them over.
Because there are so many types of delicious mushrooms out there with an array of health benefits, according to UCLA Health, have fun looking for new options to add and flavors to pair. Try out some earthy cremini mushrooms with Swiss cheese or shiitake mushrooms for a more robust umami presence. Consider adding garlic or herbs like thyme or rosemary for an extra layer of flavor. The umami from the mushrooms, combined with the creaminess of something like goat cheese and the brightness of herbs, results in a well-balanced and flavorful omelet that is perfect for breakfast or brunch.
21. Za'atar
Za'atar is a Middle Eastern spice blend that typically includes ingredients such as dried thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and other herbs, creating a unique and savory taste profile. Adding za'atar to an omelet introduces a medley of earthy, citrusy, and herbal notes, enhancing the overall complexity of the dish in seconds. Options for za'atar variations may include blends with additional spices like cumin or coriander, offering a personalized touch to the omelet. The aromatic and slightly tangy quality of za'atar complements various ingredients, making it versatile for pairing with vegetables, cheeses, or meats.
Sprinkling za'atar onto the partially set eggs before folding infuses the omelet with these distinctive flavors, creating a delightful fusion of the Middle Eastern spice and the classic breakfast dish. Experiment with za'atar-infused omelets by incorporating ingredients like feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, or olives for a Mediterranean twist. No matter how you use this blend, you'll be transported to distant lands, and your mouth will thank you.
22. Shredded potato/home fries
Whether you're cooking up some home fries or hashbrowns for breakfast or you have some leftover potatoes from the night before, toss some into the literal mix for a hearty breakfast plate. The addition of crispy and golden-brown potatoes adds a delightful crunch and a comforting texture to the velvety eggs. To include, cook your favorite potatoes with your preferred spices separately until golden and crispy, whether through pan-frying in oil or baking in the oven. Sprinkle the potatoes onto the partially set eggs before folding, and you have a decadent meal waiting for your approval.
The versatility of shredded potatoes allows for creative combinations, such as pairing them with bacon and cheddar for a classic breakfast feel or incorporating herbs like rosemary and thyme for an elevated taste. Try out different potato types and seasoning options and see which ones become your favorite recipes. With the addition of potatoes, you're promised a wholesome and texture-rich breakfast.