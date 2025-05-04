13 Tips For Making The Best Oven-Baked Bacon Of Your Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you haven't baked bacon yet, you haven't lived. Okay, that's kind of an exaggeration, but trust us when we say that it rocks. One of the main reasons that bacon tastes so good at a restaurant is because chefs know how foolproof of a cooking method it is. Instead of scorching bacon in a hot pan, leaving it at risk of being improperly cooked, shriveled, and flabby, an oven-baked approach slowly cooks and crisps up bacon slices, rendering away the fat to leave them crunchy and full of deep flavor. Plus, cooking bacon in the oven allows you to make dozens of pieces at once, making it the perfect method for catering for a crowd or batch-cooking.

Advertisement

However, it's not as simple as just putting your bacon in the oven and hoping for the best. Getting the best oven-baked bacon requires a knowledge of how the meat itself is cooking, and a little bit of technique to ensure maximum crispiness. The good news is that none of the methods out there are particularly difficult to master — and we've got all the best ways to get perfect oven-baked bacon right here.