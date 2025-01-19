Add Millionaire's Bacon To Your Breakfast Menu For A Touch Of Luxury

If you're looking for a way to make your breakfast just a bit more luxurious, then you need to know about millionaire's bacon, which certainly lives up to its lavish-sounding name. Millionaire's bacon is the perfect combination of salty, sweet, and spicy — and is essentially the next step up from candied bacon.

While candied bacon usually consists of just bacon and either brown sugar or maple syrup, millionaire's bacon — which seems to have originated at a restaurant called Sweet Maple in San Francisco and was showcased on "United States of Bacon" on Discovery Network — is a bit more complex. The main difference is that millionaire's bacon adds a spicy element to balance the sweetness and provide more depth of flavor.

At its simplest, a typical millionaire's bacon recipe consists of thick-cut bacon, brown sugar, cayenne, red pepper, and black pepper — this is how they make it at Sweet Maple. Additionally, many other recipes use maple syrup along with brown sugar. You'll want to use thick-cut bacon, specifically, because a thinner variety will burn much more quickly. If all you have is a thin cut, go ahead and use it, but just be sure to keep an eye on it while baking. After combining the ingredients and brushing the mixture over the bacon, bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes, flipping halfway.