13 Reasons Bacon Tastes So Good At Restaurants

One of the main reasons that bacon is next-level in restaurants is that your chefs are assessing it with far more scrutiny than you probably are. Chefs are well aware that the quality of their bacon isn't just decided by its price and use-by date. They also take likely animal welfare and diet into account, as well as specifics like how it's been cured and the seasonings that have been used, all of which can have a big impact on its quality.

Chefs don't just look at bacon and decide it's okay, either; they use all their senses. "When you get the package of bacon, you have to smell it. If it smells like bacon — you know what I'm talking about? — but not overly smoky, then you have a good product," Vicky's Diner owner Vasiliki "Vicky" Limberis tells MyRecipes. As Limberis points out, the smell of the bacon has a big impact on its overall flavor. "I've worked some places where you smell the bacon and it smells like nothing. And then when it's cooked, it tastes like nothing, too. So sad." While you can't exactly peel open packages in your supermarket and check their scent, it can be useful to buy your bacon from a butcher. There, you'll be able to check it out a bit more rigorously and ask more questions about where it's from.