This Is What Your Server Is Doing When You're Not Looking

Your restaurant servers are busy people, folks. I should know: I was a server for years before I became a restaurant manager, and I'm well aware of how much work goes into the job. Servers can make or break a dining experience, and they have to juggle taking orders, getting meals out to tables, preparing drinks, and keeping the restaurant clean, all with a smile on their face and a spring in their step. That's just the front of house duties, too. There's a whole labyrinth of stuff behind any restaurant's closed doors, and your server also has plenty to do behind the scenes.

What exactly are they doing when they're out of sight, though? It's tempting to think that your server is escaping to the back to flee their customers, but that usually isn't the case (although sometimes, it is true — more on that later). There's a whole host of responsibilities that servers have to attend to when you can't see them, from cleaning keg lines to processing online orders to communicating with the kitchen about allergies and alterations. That's all before they get a moment to put their feet up and grab a bite to eat. As someone with a wealth of experience as a server, I'm here to let you know exactly what we're doing when you can't see us.