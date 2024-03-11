The Simple Etiquette Tip To Let Your Server Know You're Finished Eating

Restaurant etiquette mistakes aren't likely to ruin an amazing meal, but they can leave patrons feeling a little red in the face. And while there isn't as much focus on proper table etiquette these days, it does help diners to be aware of certain rules. For instance, how can you let the server know that you're finished with your food in a kind and respectful manner? It's possible to do so without verbally saying much. Simply place your knife and fork centered on top of the empty plate so they're aligned vertically to signal the server that you're finished with your meal.

There is one caveat to remember, however. While servers will often expediently clear your plate when given the proper sign, they may only do so if all the other guests have finished their course. If people are still eating, the waitstaff may refrain from removing your empty plate until everyone else is done. Keep in mind that this is most likely to occur in a high-end establishment. For casual restaurants, servers may clear plates as each person is finished.