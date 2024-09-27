Expert Weighs In On The Restaurant Etiquette You Need To Know

No elbows on the dinner table. Say please and thank you. Put your napkin on your lap. Even if you didn't attend the "Princess Diaries" school of etiquette, there's a good chance that one or more of these basics were probably drilled into you by your parents, grandparents, or an overbearing elder or two.

Of course, some rules are outdated, and etiquette has certainly changed since the days when our grandparents were being taught how to behave at the dinner table. But learning to act politely can just mean being more aware of how to make others present feel more comfortable and respected — and that certainly doesn't go out of style. Nikesha Tannehill Tyson, a Certified Etiquette Consultant and Senior Etiquette Trainer at The Swann School of Protocol, gave us three restaurant etiquette rules that have stood the test of time and will help you put your best foot forward on a date, at a birthday party, or when having lunch with a friend at Panera. There's no wrong place to be polite!

The first rule is broad, and covers a lot of common dining faux pas. "Engage with your tablemates and be fully present," Tyson urges. "Place phones on silent and put it away to enjoy the moment." She also encourages respect for your tablemates' space — don't put your handbag on the table, for example — and respect for the wait staff, too. If you're attending a fancier meal, she added that you should leave an appropriate tip and do some research beforehand to make sure you understand the table setting layout.