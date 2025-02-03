How To Clean Keg Lines For Way Better Tasting Beer

Getting kegs of beer instead of cans or bottles for a party is a fun way to celebrate all kinds of occasions — from birthdays to Super Bowls. However, the gross reason bartenders avoid ordering draft beer when they go out is that the keg lines aren't always cleaned often enough, creating an unpleasant taste in the beverage from the build-up of bacteria, mold, sediment, and yeast. Daily Meal talked to Nicholas Dukes, mixologist at Pechanga Resort Casino, to learn how to clean the keg lines so that your party guests feel confident that drinking from your kegs is safe.

"A cleaning kit can be used to flush the lines between keg changes," Dukes said. You can get a pressurized cleaning keg to make the job super easy. Just fill the cleaning keg with a beer line cleaner, available in a liquid, powder, or tablets you mix with water, such as Five Star Saniclean, Five Star PBW, and Five Star PBW Tablets. Next, connect the line so that your CO2 tank and cleaner do the work for you. Dukes explained, "Once the faucet is opened at the bar, this mixture will pump through the line flushing yeast, sediment, and any residual beer left over from the last keg."

Once clean, it's important to remove all the solution from the keg line before pumping beer through it. To do this, Duke recommends thoroughly rinsing the keg with water, allowing water to run through the open lines until all the cleaning solution has been flushed.