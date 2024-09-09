13 Foods Restaurants Don't Really Want You To Order

When choosing a place to eat, it's often because the menu is appealing to you. As you place your order, you might assume that everything listed on it is fair game. However, there are certain foods restaurants just don't really want you to order. If you ask your waiter for recommendations, they are definitely going to steer you away from a few dishes to save themselves, the owner, and the kitchen staff the hassle.

Whether it's ordering tacos at an Italian restaurant, asking for a dozen modifications that make a dish unrecognizable, or insisting a steak should be burned because "the customer is always right," those working in hospitality have their fair share of horror stories to share. In this DailyMeal exclusive, we asked chefs, caterers, and restaurant entrepreneurs about the foods they wish customers would never ask for. Sometimes the dish is hard to make in a hurry, in other cases serving it is losing the restaurant money. Yet in every instance, no waiter wants to walk back to the kitchen and tell the chef about these customer requests.