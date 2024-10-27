The Smelly Sign That You Need To Leave A Fast Food Restaurant Immediately

When dining at a new restaurant, do you immediately assess your surroundings? We can't blame you. It's only natural to ensure you're eating in a clean environment — and this is especially true of fast food joints. Mass-produced food and a high customer turnover can lead to serious health concerns without the right protocols. It's in your best interest to look for red flags at burger joints and other fast-food chains. Luckily, some of these warning signs are obvious. If you sit down at a fast-food joint and notice the table smells like dirty dish rags, it's time to leave.

Chances are, you're familiar with the smell. It's what happens when a dish rag is used far too many times. As it picks up food particles and accumulates bacteria, it takes on a musty or sour odor. Moisture exacerbates the issue, so if those dish rags are damp, you can expect that smell to be even stronger.

Eating at a table that smells bad is unpleasant. However, our concerns go beyond olfactory issues. A musty odor is a tell-tale sign that the restaurant is not using a clean rag to wipe down tables, chairs — or worse — cooking surfaces. And ultimately, a dirty rag is one of many signs you're in a dirty restaurant.