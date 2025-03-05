This Isn't A Drill: Taco Bell Just Announced The Return Of This Crispy Favorite
Daily Meal was lucky enough to attend Taco Bell's Live Más Live 2025 fan experience, which revealed a variety of new menu items slated to become instant classics (much like the '90s-era Double Decker Taco that returned to the chain for a brief period in 2024). Along with chili cheese burritos and Crunchwrap sliders, the fast-food restaurant also announced the return of a beloved item with a brand-new sauce. Brace yourself, as Crispy Chicken Nuggets are coming back to the Bell, and they're being paired with Mike's Hot Honey Diablo sauce.
The nuggets were first introduced nationwide in December 2024 after almost three years of product development and testing. Originally, Taco Bell's chicken nuggets were accompanied by Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, but the combination was quietly discontinued just a month later in January 2025. With the promised return of the nuggets later in 2025, the newest nugget sauce swaps the creamy smooth texture of ranch for a pleasant sweetness that perfectly tempers the spiciness of the Diablo sauce.
Mike's Hot Honey and crispy nuggets scream innovation
Mike's Hot Honey is a unique condiment that perfectly exemplifies the "swicy" food movement with its beloved combination of sweet and spicy flavors. This product consists of chili pepper-infused honey with vinegar to add a touch of tanginess. Mike's Hot Honey has also collaborated with other fast-food chains, which exhibits how well this condiment pairs up with quick and casual fare. As for Taco Bell's upcoming collab, the combo makes perfect sense. The chain's menu is replete with fiery items, so a sweet-yet-spicy pairing is a welcome alternative.
While chicken nuggets seem like an odd item for Taco Bell, keep in mind that the overall theme of the 2025 Live Más Live event was innovation. By expanding its menu and offering meme-worthy items, the chain sets itself apart from similar establishments. While fans are surely on fire in anticipation of this new pairing, it's unclear when the item will return to the menu or if it will be available nationwide (but we can hope). It was revealed at the event that the nuggets will be coming back not once, but twice over the course of the year, which suggests the item may take a cue from the McRib's continuous retirement and return to McDonald's.