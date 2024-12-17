Taco Bell's New Chicken Nuggets Feature A Legendary Sauce Collab

Along with the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell is also offering the new Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard as dipping options for the new crispy chicken nuggets. According to the press release, the Bell Sauce "offers a familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes and crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, and garlic." Meanwhile, the Jalapeño Honey Mustard offers a sweet and spicy combination.

If you're eager to try these chicken nuggets and complementary sauces, you can try them for under $10 — an order of five chicken nuggets for $3.99 comes with one dipping sauce of your choice. And the second option is an order of 10 chicken nuggets for $6.99, which comes with two dipping sauces. With that in mind, to try all three dipping sauces at once, you'll have to place one five-piece order and one 10-piece order. Head to your local Taco Bell on Thursday, December 19, to try out these new sauces and see where these nuggets rank amongst the best fast-food chicken nuggets.