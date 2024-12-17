Taco Bell's New Chicken Nuggets Feature A Legendary Sauce Collab
Taco Bell fans have some very exciting new things to look forward to starting December 19. For a limited time, the fast food chain will offer a takeout classic: chicken nuggets. In a recent press release, Taco Bell described these all-white meat nuggets as next-level crispy; they're marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk and coated in breadcrumbs and crunchy tortilla chips "to deliver the ideal balance of flavor and crisp."
As if these delicious-sounding chicken nuggets weren't enough, the good news continues: Three tasty new sauces will accompany these nuggets — including one collaboration with a legendary sauce. The legendary sauce in question? Hidden Valley Ranch. Specifically, Taco Bell will offer a Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, which blends Taco Bell's Fire Sauce and the classic Hidden Valley Ranch. In other words, it will have the creaminess of ranch with the fiery kick of hot sauce — similar to a spicy ranch dressing.
What else to know about the new chicken nuggets at Taco Bell
Along with the Hidden Valley Fire Ranch Sauce, Taco Bell is also offering the new Bell Sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard as dipping options for the new crispy chicken nuggets. According to the press release, the Bell Sauce "offers a familiar, rich, creamy and tangy signature blend with subtle chili notes and crafted with tomatoes, red chiles, and garlic." Meanwhile, the Jalapeño Honey Mustard offers a sweet and spicy combination.
If you're eager to try these chicken nuggets and complementary sauces, you can try them for under $10 — an order of five chicken nuggets for $3.99 comes with one dipping sauce of your choice. And the second option is an order of 10 chicken nuggets for $6.99, which comes with two dipping sauces. With that in mind, to try all three dipping sauces at once, you'll have to place one five-piece order and one 10-piece order. Head to your local Taco Bell on Thursday, December 19, to try out these new sauces and see where these nuggets rank amongst the best fast-food chicken nuggets.