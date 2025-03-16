9 Of The Biggest Mistakes People Make When Ordering At Taco Bell

Glen Bell opened the first Taco Bell location in Downey, California, in 1962. Today, there are more than 7,000 locations and the Mexican-inspired franchise has become one of the most popular fast food joints in the U.S. As popularity grew, Taco Bell perfected its classics: crunchy and soft tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more. But over the course of the past two decades, the chain has dedicated itself to providing a uniquely customizable experience for customers, yet some people still make mistakes when ordering.

The restaurant is well-known for its constantly rotating menu, where it experiments with new items, and often brings back seasonal or fan-favorite products. Taco Bell proudly serves vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options, and makes customization simple so that everyone can find something delicious to enjoy. While most fast food lovers believe they have cracked the code to the perfect order, some Taco Bell superfans might be missing out on easy ways to optimize their Taco Bell order. From neglecting secret menu items and creative add-ons to missing out on money-saving ordering hacks, these are some of the biggest mistakes people make when ordering at Taco Bell.