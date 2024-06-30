The Ultimate Ranking Of Store-Bought Taco Sauces

The definition of "taco sauce" can be a little nebulous, as there is no one-size-fits-all style. You can find taco sauce in almost every color of the rainbow, silky smooth or rustically chunky, mellow and fruity or devilishly hot. Really, you could make the argument that any type of liquid drizzled on a taco is technically a taco sauce, and there are practically as many varieties of those as there are tacos. How is one to know what to choose? If you can only have one sauce for all of your taco needs, which bottle should make the cut?

As a born-and-bred Californian, tacos have been a big part of my life since before I can remember, and taco sauce is an integral part of enjoying them. When making tacos at home, I've always just reached for whatever sauce I had on hand (usually in plastic packets from my favorite taco spots), but I started to wonder if I shouldn't be more discerning. So I collected a horde of bottled taco sauces and pitted them against each other to discover which one will truly elevates my tacos to their best selves. To make it a reasonable endeavor, I narrowed it down to classic-style sauces that are specifically marketed for use on tacos. Both red tomato-based and green tomatillo-based sauces of all heat levels are included, but nothing creamy or cheesy –- just the basics: acid, heat, and flavor. Here's how the different sauces stack up.