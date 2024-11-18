An Expert Explains The Best Way To Temper Chocolate

Tempered chocolate is the ultimate ingredient for dipping cookies and fruit, as well as for making chocolate bark and coating truffles. The multistep process of tempering chocolate involves attaining the best chemical structure it heats and cools. While this sounds complicated, Nicole Patel, Owner and Chocolatier of Delysia Chocolatier, provided Daily Meal with expert advice on the best way to temper chocolate.

"Chocolate can be melted in either a double boiler or in the microwave," says Patel. In particular, using a double boiler is one of the best ways to melt white chocolate without burning it. She explains that a double boiler is just a glass bowl or other heat-proof container that rests over a saucepan with at least 1 inch of water simmering in the bottom. You don't want the bottom of the bowl to touch the water, she noted, because it will burn. Instead, it should sit above the water line so that the chocolate can melt slowly in the steam.

Patel also gave a couple of tips for using a microwave to temper chocolate. First, you should avoid your microwave's full power option so that the confection doesn't burn. Instead, set the power to medium-high heat, which is 70% power on most microwaves. Second, stir the chocolate every 30 seconds to make sure that it melts evenly. Finally, don't stop the microwaving process until the chocolate has completely liquified.

Melting the chocolate is just the first step in tempering. Fortunately, Patel gave us detailed insight into the rest of the process.