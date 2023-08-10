The Familiar Brand Behind Some Of Aldi's Chocolate Products

A trip to Aldi can feel like embarking on a treasure hunt. Much like Costco, Aldi offers products crafted by reputable companies, albeit under different labels, ultimately passing on the savings to shoppers. Among the beloved gems are the Moser-Roth chocolate bars, which many connoisseurs assert rival some of the finest premium chocolate bars. Moser-Roth chocolates, available in bars, truffles, and other forms at Aldi, span from dark to milk, often incorporating diverse elements such as toffee and chili peppers. The chocolate bars' excellence can be traced to its manufacturer Storck, the same company responsible for creating favorites like Werther's Originals, Riesen, and Merci. Like Aldi, the company is headquartered in Germany.

Storck has a long history — over 100 years — of producing chocolate and other confections that people love. The company prides itself on crafting quality confections distributed globally. All of the materials for the chocolates and other candies are stringently sourced and manufactured in Germany.