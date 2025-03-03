The Astronomical Number Of Eggs Waffle House Serves Every Year

Waffle House has approximately 2,015 locations in 25 states, mostly east of the Mississippi and south of the Mason-Dixon line. Its specialty may be waffles, as the name implies, but the restaurant also serves eggs — fried, poached, scrambled, and turned into omelets. With so many restaurants and a menu so heavily dependent upon eggs, it's no wonder Waffle House reports that it goes through 272 million eggs every year. In fact, Waffle House goes through more eggs than any other item with over 4.6 billion served since 1955 (compared to 2.1 billion waffles served in the same time frame).

It takes a lot of chickens to produce 272 million eggs each year, and according to the Waffle House website, its eggs are sourced from over a dozen farms across the U.S. However, half of its eggs come from an egg producer called Rose Acre Farms — the second-largest in the U.S., with multiple locations across the country.