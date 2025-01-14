Starbucks Is No Longer A Free Office Space

Starbucks recently announced a major policy change, with the popular coffee chain now reserving use of its facilities — including seating, tables, and restrooms — for paying customers only. Remote workers who use Starbucks as an office space, or others who frequent it as a simple hangout, will now have to buy something in order to stay on the property.

Revealed on Monday, the policy change is a "practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN. The new policy is also a response to safety concerns from "partners," Starbucks' internal term for its employees.

The policy change is listed at the top of Starbucks' Code of Conduct. A company spokesperson said this was intended to set "clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces," fostering "a better environment for everyone."