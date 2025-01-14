Starbucks Is No Longer A Free Office Space
Starbucks recently announced a major policy change, with the popular coffee chain now reserving use of its facilities — including seating, tables, and restrooms — for paying customers only. Remote workers who use Starbucks as an office space, or others who frequent it as a simple hangout, will now have to buy something in order to stay on the property.
Revealed on Monday, the policy change is a "practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit," a Starbucks spokesperson told CNN. The new policy is also a response to safety concerns from "partners," Starbucks' internal term for its employees.
The policy change is listed at the top of Starbucks' Code of Conduct. A company spokesperson said this was intended to set "clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces," fostering "a better environment for everyone."
The end of Starbucks' open door policy
Starbucks' former open door policy, which did not require a purchase to use its facilities, began in 2018 after a massive public relations disaster for Starbucks. Two Black men were waiting for a friend at a Philadelphia location, and when one of them attempted to use the restroom without making a purchase, both were arrested. The company eventually reached settlements with both men and a store manager, who Starbucks fired in the aftermath.
Starbucks attempted to partially remedy the situation by opening restroom access to non-customers, but this caused other difficulties. In 2022, former CEO Howard Schultz acknowledged that the new bathroom policy's days may be numbered due to safety complaints from both employees and customers about what Schultz called a "mental health" problem with some non-customers.
Starbucks says the new rules, which also include bans on panhandling, consuming outside alcohol, and vaping, are meant to preserve its reputation as a pleasant space for customers. With various food options and exciting seasonal lineups, Starbucks will likely remain a popular choice for remote workers, but it will now cost a purchase to visit.