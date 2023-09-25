How Olive Garden's Ingredients Help Keep Prices Low

Olive Garden may be a bit of a punchline to a lot of Americans, but there's no denying its popularity. Even if it occasionally makes up things like "pastachetti" and claims they're authentically Italian, or serves alcohol to children twice in a 13-month span, it's still an American icon. The biggest part of Olive Garden's success seems simple: It's just cheaper than most other major chains like it. This is a place that sold a never-ending pasta bowl for $13.99 in 2022. It's affordable, and people like the food.

So how can Olive Garden afford to offer deals like they do relative to their closest competitors? The answer is simple: Its operating costs are lower because its products are cheaper to make. You might think this means "it just uses the cheapest ingredients available," but that's not it; it's that the very nature of what Olive Garden sells makes it affordable to operate.