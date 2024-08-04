The One Fruit Snack Brand We'll Never Stop Buying

It's hard to imagine a more ubiquitous childhood experience than opening up your lunchbox to find a package of fruit snacks beside a perfect peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Perhaps the biggest difference from one person to the next is simply which brand of fruit snacks their parents chose to include. The love of a gummy, colorful treat stays with many people throughout their lives, which is probably why the market for these classic snacks remains so vast (and why we took the time to rank 13 fruit snack brands from worst to first).

Some nostalgic treats are devastatingly lost to the ether, and live only in the far reaches of our memories. But one fruit snack brand is very much still around, and we'll continue to vote with our wallets to make sure it stays in rotation as long as possible: Mott's. These treats are tasty, heart-warmingly familiar, and have a burst of natural fruity flavor that isn't overwhelmed by sugar or artificial sweeteners. Their chew factor is unparalleled, and even their bright and enticing colors can be credited to fruit and vegetable juice. Plus, their affordable price means you won't feel like you're sacrificing a thing when you reach for them.