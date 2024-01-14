10 Store-Bought Applesauce Brands Ranked

Applesauce is a healthy snack for kids and adults that is also rich in antioxidants and can help soothe an upset stomach, according to Healthline. However, like many popular snacks, applesauce comes in so many different brands that it can become quickly overwhelming when trying to pick one to buy. Some brands coast off decades of being a household name, while others have made a name for themselves more recently by promoting the importance of high-quality organic ingredients.

We shopped for applesauce at Target, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, and our local market and found these 10 brands sold across the four stores. We tried to buy the most popular classic flavor of each applesauce. As a result, some of these products are using sweeteners while others are not. We tasted all of the brands and ranked them by how likely we are to recommend them to friends and family.

Flavor was the number-one decider in this ranking, but price and nutrition also factored in, as did some other smaller preferences which we will expand upon when discussing the competitors. Let the hunt for the best store-bought applesauce begin!