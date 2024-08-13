Buying Fruit Snacks? Avoid This Brand At All Costs

Some snacks that come and go. A trendy treat may fall out of fashion or public favor, or heartbreakingly, it may be discontinued altogether. But there are others that we may have enjoyed as kids — the ones that were popped into our lunchbox next to a peanut butter and jelly sandwich or eaten as an after-school treat — that stand the test of time.

Fruit snacks are that treat for a lot of people, and many of us continue to enjoy them as adults. But grown-ups sometimes have to make tough decisions, even when partaking in the most nostalgic and whimsical delicacies. That's why we're here to help make that choice a little easier. Daily Meal did the work of ranking 13 fruit snack brands, worst to first, and while there are dozens of options on your grocer's shelves, there's one brand that we feel you can rule out right away. If you're in the market for fruit snacks, steer clear of Walmart's Great Value-brand Fruit Smiles. When it comes to quality ingredients, flavor, and texture, these fall short on the fruity-favorite scale by a long shot.